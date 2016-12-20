Man hunted over George Street bar attack

Police have released images of a man they want to trace in connection with a serious assault in Madogs bar on George Street.

A 36-year-old man was struck on the face with a glass or bottle at around 2.50am on Sunday, December 11, and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Detectives believe the man pictured on CCTV footage is of interest and anyone who recognises him is asked to come forward.

Detective Constable John Dunn said: “The injured man was on a night out when he was involved in an altercation and was struck to the face with a bottle or glass. He has suffered painful and lasting facial injuries as a result of this incident and police have been conducting enquiries including viewing CCTV footage from in and around the George Street area.

“The man in the images is significant to our investigation and anyone who can assist in tracing him is asked to come forward. Similarly, we would ask this individual to get in touch with police himself to help with the investigation”

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, or Crimestoppers in complete anonymity on 0800 555 111.