Man in court over death of baby at Broxburn homeless unit

A man has appeared in court in connection with the death of a three month-old baby at a homeless unit in West Lothian.

Traherne Eifion Williams, 21, appeared on petition at Livingston Sheriff Court on Friday charged with murdering his daughter Sophia.

Williams, from Livingston, West Lothian, made no plea or declaration and was released on bail by Sheriff Ken Hogg pending further examination.

An 18-year-old woman who was under investigation by police did not appear in court and was released from custody pending further inquiries.

A Crown Office spokesman said: “The case against her remains live and under consideration.”

Baby Sophia was taken to hospital on May 30 after taking unwell at the Strathbrock family unit, in Broxburn, West Lothian.

The baby was rushed to Edinburgh Sick Children’s Hospital but passed away on June 5.

Detective Inspector Rory Hamilton of Police Scotland’s Major Investigations Team said both suspects had been charged asa result of an investigation into Sophia’s death.