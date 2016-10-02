Man jailed after Edinburgh hit-and-run

A MAN has been jailed for two-and-a-half years after a hit-and-run in Gracemount.

Mateusz Podolak, 30, knocked down a 41-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman before abandoning the green Ford Focus he was driving and running from the scene.

Podolak appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday, where he admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

The incident took place in Captain’s Road on July 14 this year. Podolak was arrested two weeks later after a police appeal.

He was also disqualified from driving for eight years, after which he will need to sit an extended driving test.

Sergeant Kosmas Papakyriakou, of the Road Policing Unit based in Edinburgh, said: “The reckless driving of Mateusz Podolak could have easily ended in tragic consequences and I wish to thank everyone who came forward and provided us with information over the course of this investigation.

“I hope, as both injured parties continue to recover from their injuries, the sentence passed by the court provides them with a degree of closure.”

He added: “Dangerous driving will not be tolerated by Police Scotland and I can reassure the public that we will take all necessary measures to ensure anyone involved in this sort of offence is swiftly traced and charged.”