Man jailed for raping sleeping woman in Edinburgh flat

A man has been jailed for six years for raping a young woman who was too drunk to give her consent.

Frenchman Aymeric Sarrazin, 31, continued to rape the drunken woman after she woke up in her Edinburgh flat and told him “No”.

The High Court in Glasgow. Picture: John Devlin

His victim was left with a bite mark and was bleeding after the assault on July 25, 2015.

Sarrazin claimed the sex was consensual. Jailing Sarrazin at the High Court in Glasgow, Judge Lord Kinclaven told the first offender: “You assaulted and raped the complainer in her flat. She was 20 at the time and you had just met her.”

Advocate depute Iain McSporran told jurors: “The Crown case is that she was incapable of consenting to sex with the accused because of the effects of alcohol.”

Lord Kinclaven said the victim had suffered emotionally and psychologically, and that the incident had affected her career.

Following investigation by Public Protection Unit detectives in the Capital, Sarrazin was detained and charged on July 29, 2015 before being convicted on 25th January this year.

DCI Martin MacLean Head of Edinburgh Public Protection Unit said: “There are many myths and misunderstandings around what constitutes rape, however, the key message is extremely simple - sex without consent is rape.

“I would ask members of the public to consider the facts of this case and the sentence passed to Aymeric Sarrazin and reflect on their own behaviour. If you are with anyone who is unable to give consent, sex with them is a criminal offence. The implications are life-changing and life-long.

“Do the right thing, challenge others’ behaviour and intervene if you see a vulnerable situation.

“We have dedicated units who investigate sexual violence and we strive to provide the highest level of support and assistance to victims of sexual crime, whilst effecting robust, professional investigations.

“Reporting a crime early can increase our ability to secure evidence and charge those responsible, however we will investigate every report thoroughly regardless of when it happened.

“You should not feel reticent or embarrassed about reporting rape or any other sexual offence. We will deal with your report sensitively and can direct you to appropriate partners who can provide support.”