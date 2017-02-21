Man jailed for six years over rape of woman in Edinburgh flat

A MAN who raped a sleeping 20-year-old woman after a night out in the Capital has been jailed for six years.

Frenchman Aymeric Sarrazin, 31, continued to rape the drunken woman after she woke up in her Edinburgh flat and told him “No”.

His victim was left with a bite mark and was bleeding after the assault on July 25, 2015.

Sarrazin claimed the sex was consensual. Jailing Sarrazin at the High Court in Glasgow, Judge Lord Kinclaven told the first offender: “You assaulted and raped the complainer in her flat. She was 20 at the time and you had just met her.” Lord Kinclaven said the victim had suffered emotionally and psychologically, and that the incident had affected her career.