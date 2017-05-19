Man left stranger with bleed on brain in pub attack

A THUG who brutally attacked a man after he had enjoyed a night out with his girlfriend at a fundraising event has been jailed for five years.

Edmond Reid came “storming” towards his victim and felled him with a punch, leaving Nicholas Reid with a bleed on the brain.

A judge told Edmond Reid, 30, at the High Court in Edinburgh: “By a random act of violence you changed the course of a stranger’s life.”

Lord Woolman said the attacker had struck his victim with “a heavy blow to the face” after Nicholas Reid, 31, and his partner had left the Robin’s Nest pub in Gilmerton Road on July 30 last year.

Edmond Reid, described as a prisoner, had earlier denied the assault, claiming he had hurled the “warning punch” in self-defence.