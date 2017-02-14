Man on trial over rape at Greyfriars

A MAN has gone on trial at the High Court in Livingston accused of raping another man in a graveyard.

Rachid Lamrabet, from London, is charged with sexually assaulting a 25-year-old man among the tombstones at Greyfriars Kirk on August 26, 2015.

The Crown claims that Lamrabet, 42, engaged in consensual sexual activity with the younger man but ignored his alleged victim when he told him to stop.

Lamrabetdenies committing the offence, brought under Section 1 of the Sexual Offences (Scotland) Act 2009.

Because English is not the accused’s native language, a Spanish interpreter has been brought in to sit with him in the dock so he can understand the proceedings.

The jury was yesterday read a list of agreed evidence, including a compilation video of CCTV footage taken from seven camera systems at clubs, pubs and Edinburgh’s public camera network.

Judge Lord Woolman told jurors that the alleged victim would give evidence today from behind a screen with a supporter.

Lamrabet’s trial is expected to last for around five days.