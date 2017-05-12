Man racially-abused and assaulted on Leith street

POLICE in Edinburgh are appealing for information following a racially-motivated hate crime that occurred on a street near Leith Links.

The incident happened between 5.30pm and 5.40pm on Monday 8th May in St Andrew’s Place close to the Edinburgh Hindu Mandir and Cultural Centre.

A 31-year-old man was walking along the street when he was subjected to racial abuse by two men, before being pushed to the ground and assaulted.

He sustained minor injuries but didn’t require medical treatment.

The first male is described as white, 25-30-years-old, medium build, approximately 5ft 10ins with short dark hair. He was believed to be wearing an orange jumper, dark jogging bottoms and light blue trainers.

The second male is also white, 25-30 years old, slight build, approximately 5ft 10ins with light stubble and short dirty blonde hair. He was believed to be wearing a dark coloured T-shirt, grey jogging bottoms and white fabric trainers.

Leith Community Inspector Alan Carson said:

“This has been a highly distressing ordeal for the victim who we will continue to support.

“This was an unprovoked attack in an area that would have been busy at the time and we’re doing everything we can to formally identify the suspects.

“We are treating this as an isolated incident but there will be an increased police presence in and around the immediate area.

“Tackling hate crime is a key Police Scotland priority. There is no place for intolerance in our society and we take a zero tolerance approach towards anyone involved in hate crime.

“The Leith community are proud of what is a really diverse mix of culture and background, and I know they will be disgusted at the behaviour of those responsible for this crime.

“We’re appealing to the community and to anyone who may have seen suspicious behaviour in the area between these times to get in touch as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3247 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.