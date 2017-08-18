Man stabbed 40 times in Duke Street murder bid

A MAN inflicted up to 40 stab wounds to a visitor to his flat in a murder bid after a vodka drinking session.

Slawomir Lipinski told detectives after he was arrested for the crime: “I wasn’t trying to kill him.”

But Lipinski, 36, yesterday admitted attempting to murder Marcin Komosinski, 28, by pushing him in the face, knocking him to the floor, repeatedly punching him and repeatedly striking him with a knife.

The attack occurred at Lipinski’s home in a second floor flat in Duke Street, Edinburgh, on February 6 last year. Lord Pentland remanded the supermarket cleaner in custody for the preparation of a background report ahead of sentencing.