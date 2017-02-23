Man stabbed outside Scottish Government building

Police in Edinburgh are appealing for witnesses following a stabbing outside Victoria Quay in Leith.

The incident happened around 10 p.m. on Tuesday February 21 in the Victoria Quay area.

A 20-year-old man walked from the Ocean Terminal shopping centre towards a grassy area near the water at the front of the Scottish Government building when he was approached my a man who attempted to steal his wristwatch.

A struggle ensued during which time the victim sustained a puncture wound to his abdomen.

He was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where he was treated for his injuries and later discharged.

Officers are now urging anyone who can assist with their inquiries to come forward.

The suspect is described as white, around 6ft tall with an average build and wearing a dark-coloured hooded top with the hood up.

Detective Sergeant Neil Spowart from Gayfield CID said: “This was a very frightening incident for the victim who sustained a painful injury to his abdomen as a result. Thankfully, though he was not more seriously hurt.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who remembers seeing any suspicious activity around the Victoria Quay area on Tuesday evening or who can help us identify the male responsible.

“Anyone with information should contact police immediately.”

Those with information can contact Police Scotland on 101 or alternatively, the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.