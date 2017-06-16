Man to appear in court over Musselburgh thefts and break-ins

Police have charged a man in connection with a spate of thefts and burglaries in Musselburgh.

The man, 26, is expected to appear in court on Friday.

The incidents included thefts, attempted thefts and a housebreaking which occurred between 8.40pm on Saturday 10th June and 4.15am on Monday 12th June at seven addresses in the Musselburgh area.

Chief Inspector Matt Paden, Local Area Commander for East Lothian, said: “Thanks to information and support provided by the community, local officers have now charged a man in connection with these incidents and we are not currently looking for anyone else as part of our enquiries.

“Tackling crimes of this nature remains a top priority for police in East Lothian and whenever these offences arise we will carry out robust inquiries and use every means at our disposal to bring those responsible to justice.

“We have a range of crime prevention advice available on our website that will help the public safeguard their properties and personal possessions which is available by speaking to your local officers or visiting www.scotland.police.uk/keep-safe.”