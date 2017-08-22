Man who killed sister thought he was in Transformers movie

Have your say

A man at the centre of a fatal stabbing in a flat believed he was “a character from Transformers” and “referred to his father as Optimus Prime”, an inquest heard.

Melvin James was discharged from the Royal Edinburgh Hospital to his family’s care without a face-to-face handover by doctors treating his “delusional” behaviour.

James had to be subdued by armed police using stun grenades and Tasers a month after he was sent home with the all-clear.

Younger brother Leon James told an inquest he picked up his sibling alone, waiting in the hospital car park, and drove him home to Wolverhampton, on February 10.

James fatally wounded his sister and repeatedly stabbed his mother before turning the weapon on himself.

Dr Norman Nuttall, consultant psychiatrist at the Edinburgh hospital, said Mr James’ admission was voluntarily but he was sectioned when he tried to leave.

He said: “Mr James appeared to be acutely medically unwell.”

The inquest continues.