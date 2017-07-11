Man who violently attacked 3 pregnant women jailed

A man who put an unborn baby’s life at risk during a series of attacks on pregnant women has been jailed for six years.

Robert Eadie assaulted three mothers-to-be – believed to be his ex-girlfriends – during a catalogue of violence against five different female victims over a 14-year period.

Eadie, 28, kicked one heavily pregnant victim full force on the stomach and jumped on her abdomen after she fell to the floor and throttled her.

The 25-year-old mother-of-three told the High Court in Edinburgh: “He kicked me on my stomach. He kicked it and jumped on it. He just didn’t care.”

Eadie was earlier convicted of assaulting the woman to the danger of her life and that of her unborn child during the attack at a house in the Clermiston area of Edinburgh in November 2008.

He was also found guilty of further assaults on the same victim at houses in the city. During one incident in February 2010 Eadie told her to get out of a flat in Clermiston.

The woman said: “He grabbed me by the throat. My brother tried to intervene. He grabbed him by the throat.”

She said she told him she needed to get her shoes from a bedroom and she and her brother sat on the bed but Eadie came in with a knife. She said: “He threw the knife at us. It flew just over our heads.”

Advocate depute Keith O’Mahoney asked her if he said anything after it. She replied that Eadie said: ‘I am going to get more knives.’

She said Eadie left the room but returned with three or four more knives. “He threw them. Three of them missed us. They went over our heads. The last one he threw, it hit the wall and bounced back and hit me on the neck.”

She said she was struck with the point of the blade and was bleeding following the assault. The woman described Eadie as “violent” and “controlling”.

Eadie attacked a second pregnant woman in September 2013 and shouted and swore at her at the Westsider bar, in Wester Hailes, grabbed hold of her neck and pushed her against a wall.

The following year he twice assaulted a third pregnant woman in the Broomhouse area of Edinburgh and repeatedly punched her on the body.

Eadie had denied a string of charges during an earlier trial but was convicted of ten assaults against women. He was acquitted of holding a woman upside down from a window and threatening to drop her and inciting a dog to attack her.

He told his defence counsel Neil Murray QC that he had broadened out since the time of the first attack on a pregnant woman and put it down to training in a prison gym and eating regular meals.

He said: “I used to think if I ate it would take my charge away from me. I used to think whatever drugs I was on, if I ate it would sober me up.”

Eadie denied that he had leapt into the air and brought both feet down full force on his first pregnant victim’s stomach.

He said that at the time he was taking cannabis and valium regularly, but denied that he took his temper out on women if he could not get drugs.

Mr Murray said: “Alcohol and drug misuse are clearly factors in the offending behaviour.”

But the defence counsel said that Eadie has sought help with anger management problems in Edinburgh’s Saughton prison.

He pointed out that in a letter to the court Eadie had written that he did not blame anyone else for what he had done and said he should have got counselling for “my anger issues”.

Mr Murray said: “I would submit that the fact he has recognised he has got anger problems goes a long way towards mitigating the risk of his future commission of serious offences.”

Judge Nigel Morrison QC said a background report on Eadie indicated there were likely to be significant concerns about the risk he posed of future offending unless he addressed his behaviour.

The judge said he took into account that Eadie had already taken steps to deal with anger management issues.

He ordered that Eadie be kept under supervision for a further two year period and imposed a 10 year non-harassment order prohibiting him contacting his victims other than through a lawyer.