Manchester arena attack: What we know so far

Here is what we know so far about the terrorist attack at Manchester Arena that targeted young concert-goers.

::22 people, including many children, have been killed and 59 injured in the blast.

Swarms of emergency services at Manchesters MEN Arena. Picture: SWNS

:: The attack was carried out by a lone male suicide bomber who detonated an improvised explosive device. He died at the arena.

:: Security services believe they know his identity and are investigating whether he acted alone or was part of a network.

:: A 23-year-old has been arrested in South Manchester in connection with the incident.

:: Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attack.

:: The first victim has been named as college student Georgina Callander. Eight-year-old schoolgirl Saffie Roussos was also killed.

:: Speaking after chairing a Cobra meeting on Tuesday morning, Prime Minister Theresa May said the “callous” attack was “among the worst terrorism we have experienced in the United Kingdom”.

:: A vigil will be held at 6pm on Tuesday in Albert Square, Manchester.

:: The explosion took place at Manchester Arena as people began streaming from the doors after a show by American singer Ariana Grande.

:: Greater Manchester Police said they were called to the venue at around 10.33pm and approach roads were closed.

:: Manchester Victoria station was evacuated and trains cancelled until at least the end of Tuesday.

:: The injured - including 12 under the age of 16 - are being treated at eight hospitals across Greater Manchester, Chief Constable Ian Hopkins said.

:: President Donald Trump expressed his “deepest condolences” to the victims and branded the attackers “evil losers”.

:: Extra police officers have been put on duty in London in the wake of the attack, Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick announced.

:: Andy Burnham, the Greater Manchester metro mayor, called the atrocity “an evil act”.

:: All national General Election campaigning was suspended after the explosion.

:: A controlled explosion was carried out on Tuesday afternoon, as part of the investigation, at an address in Fallowfield.