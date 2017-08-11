Milngavie fire killer Blair Logan jailed for 20 years

A man has been jailed for at least 20 years for the murder of his brother and attempted murder of his brother’s girlfriend by setting fire to them as they slept on New Year’s Day.

Blair Logan poured petrol on his younger brother Cameron, 23, and the bed he was sharing with Rebecca Williams at their family home in Milngavie, East Dunbartonshire.

Ms Williams was rescued from the fire and treated in hospital, while Logan’s parents were treated for smoke inhalation.

Logan, 27, pleaded guilty to charges of murder and attempted murder last month and was given a life sentence with a minimum of 20 years, reduced from 24 because of his early plea, at the High Court in Edinburgh on Friday.