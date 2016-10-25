Missing person’s possessions found in Duddingston by police

POLICE are scouring undergrowth in the Duddingston area of the city as part of a missing person search.

Officers are not treating this as a murder probe at this time though it is understood items belonging to a missing person have been discovered in the area.

Eyewitnesses have reported seeing a police helicopter hovering overhead for about an hour today, with teams of police searching undergrowth close to the 18th fairway as well as the burn running through the course.

Teams of police have also spotted officers searching nearby Portobello Rugby Club while a patrol car stationed in Holyrood Park overlooking Duddingston Loch.

More to follow.