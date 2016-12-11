More fans wanted after Hibs v Rangers cup final

CCTV images of 12 people have been released by police as they continue their investigation into violence and disorder at the end of the Scottish Cup final.

Officers are keen to trace those pictured, whom they believe can help with their enquiries.

Police have already made 114 arrests as part of their ongoing investigation.

The final at Hampden Park on May 21 was disrupted when fans invaded the pitch after Hibernian’s 3-2 win over Rangers, marking the first time the Edinburgh side had won the cup in more than a century.

Hibs supporters flooded on to the field at the end of their side’s dramatic last-minute win, with Rangers fans also making it past stewards and on to the turf before mounted officers restored order.

Anyone with information about the identities of those pictured is asked to contact the incident room on 0141 532 5457 or the dedicated mailbox address: Scottishcupfinalpitchinvasion@scotland.pnn.police.uk.

Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.