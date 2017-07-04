More than 40 arrests made in north Edinburgh crime crackdown

More than 40 people were arrested in a week – after a police crackdown on crime in the north of Edinburgh.

Uniformed officers, road police, dog handlers and the force helicopter were all deployed over the past seven days, in an effort to tackle the crime and anti-social behaviour that has plagued the area.

Residents said their neighbourhood was “considerably” quieter since the Stronger North police initiative was launched, leading to 42 arrests.

In the last week alone, £9000 worth of drugs was recovered from the area, along with seven stolen motorcycles and one stolen car.

Seventeen vehicles were also seized for having invalid insurance.

The operation was launched in the wake of a spate of attacks on police cars last month by joyriders, who hurled rocks at police cars before speeding off on stolen motorbikes.

The patrol vehicles suffered smashed windscreens and dented panelling during the attacks in Pilton and Muirhouse.

And in the last week there have been significant additional resources deployed to the area as part of a week of activity to crack down on anti-social behaviour.

Members of public said they have noticed a positive difference in the local area since the operation began.

A Muirhouse resident said: “It has quietened quite considerably since this police activity began. Some of the areas are 40mph and you see them on motorbikes roaring up and down at 70-80mph.

“Anyone crossing at the zebra crossing had no chance.

“It’s absolutely crazy and most of the time they have no helmets on. I’m glad to hear there is something being done to stop it.”

The resources will remain in place and will continue to be deployed to Drylaw Police Station on an ongoing basis.

Chief Superintendent Kenny MacDonald, divisional commander for Edinburgh Division, said: “These are really positive results for Stronger North and we are eager to continue this work as the summer progresses.

“I would take this opportunity to thank the people of north Edinburgh who have supported us and Stronger North 2017.

“It is through the information and intelligence that the public provides us with that we have been able to achieve these outcomes.

“For Stronger North to continue to be successful it is imperative that we have the support of the local community.

“I would urge anyone living in the north Edinburgh area who witnesses criminality or anti-social behaviour to not ­tolerate it and instead call 101, or report it anonymously through Crimestoppors on 0800 555 111.

“It is by working together and supporting Stronger North that we can tackle this type of behaviour and hold those responsible to account.

Stronger North 2017 was designed to improve safety and wellbeing of those living in the north of Edinburgh. Members of the public wishing to find out about Stronger North 2017 can following the initiative on Twitter at #StrongerNorth.