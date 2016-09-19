Motorbiking teens deliberately targeting pets in ‘twisted’ game

CRUEL teenagers on motorbikes have been deliberately targeting pet cats as they play twisted games in residential streets

One family feline has already been killed as police probe a series of reported incidents in the north of the Capital.

They’ve not just killed a cat, they’ve killed a family member and a beloved neighbour. REBECCA CAMPBELL

Rebecca Campbell’s cat Tigger was ruthlessly mown down by heartless youths in Muirhouse Green on Friday night.

Several other targeted attacks have been reported in Muirhouse and West Pilton, residents’ organisations in both areas said.

Heartbroken mum of two Rebecca said her neighbour had witnessed the sickening incident.

The 25-year-old from Macgill Drive said: “When I first opened the door I assumed it had been an accident. I was devastated but when the lady told me what she had just witnessed, I couldn’t believe it. Something has to be done.

“We’ve heard about these motorbikes before but we can’t actually see them from our street.

“We can hear them until all hours of the morning. The woman who brought Tigger back to us said she watched someone on a bike hurl straight at him.

“They hit his head so he must have died immediately. He was definitely targeted.

“We are not the first family this affected at the weekend, there was a cat hit the night before Tigger and a cat hit the night after.

“They’ve not just a killed cat, they’ve killed a family member and a beloved neighbour.

“The messages of support I’ve received have been so humbling.”

Rebecca added: “I’ve had to pay over £100 to have my cat cremated all because reckless horrible people have killed him.”

Animal welfare chiefs told of their anger at the attacks.

Mike Flynn, Scottish SPCA chief superintendent, said: “If this is true then it is truly appalling.

“Thankfully the majority of Scots regard cruelty towards animals as unacceptable and unthinkable, but there is a minority of people out there who think it’s acceptable to treat cats in particular like rubbish.

“Because of their free-roaming nature, cats are often subjected to cruelty and ill-treatment at the hands of complete strangers.”

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Police in Edinburgh have received reports of cats being intentionally struck by youths riding motorcycles in the Muirhouse Green area of the city.

“Officers will progress these inquiries as part of the ongoing Operation Soteria, which targets motorcycle-related criminal activity in the Capital.

“Anyone found to be involved will be robustly dealt with and members of the public with information relating to these incidents are asked to contact police immediately.”

