Motorists charged amid crackdown on road crime in Edinburgh

Four individuals have been charged as part of a police drive to reduce road crime in Edinburgh.

Officers said charges were brought following checks on 48 vehicles at The Jewel on Tuesday.

One driver was charged for drink-driving, two were charged for having no insurance and one was charged for permitting someone to drive without valid insurance.

In addition, two vehicles were seized for no insurance, six vehicles were issued with prohibitions for serious defects, two drivers were advised about defects and two were issued with conditional offers of fixed penalty for no MOT.

Police also said four vehicle owners were issued with rectification forms for minor defects, 15 drivers were warned for minor defects and two people were searched under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Chief Inspector Matt Paden, local area commander for East Lothian, said: “This enforcement activity is part of our on-going commitment to reducing criminality and casualties on our roads.

“We have had two very tragic deaths on the A1 in the past few months and I am committed to focussing on the A1 through high-visibility proactive operations such as static road checks and mobile patrols to have a positive influence on driver behaviour, keeping people safe on our roads.

“The road policing unit will continue to target road users who have a total disregard for themselves and the safety of others.

“I would advise all drivers to ensure they maintain their vehicles in a roadworthy condition, that they have correct documentation and they comply with the rules of the road.”

DOWNLOAD THE EDINBURGH EVENING NEWS APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY

200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland