Mugger with ‘big teeth’ hunted over handbag theft from OAP

Police are hunting for a female mugger with “big teeth” who stole a handbag from an elderly woman as she walked along Lasswade Road.

​The incident is said to have happened around 1pm on Saturday.

The woman had just got off a number 31 bus which was heading in the direction of Gilmerton when she was approached by a female who stole her handbag.

The suspect is described as white, 5ft 2in with large teeth.

She was wearing black trousers and a black hooded top with the hood up.

The handbag is small and cream/beige in colour.

Officers are now urging anyone who saw the incident or who has information that can assist officers to trace the person responsible to please get in touch.

Constable Christopher Rankin said: “This elderly woman was making her way home in broad daylight when she had her handbag snatched and is understandably distressed as a result.

“I am keen to hear from anyone who was in the area or who may have information that can assist us to trace the suspect.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.