Murder accused soldier ‘banned from royal duty’

A SOLDIER accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend was not allowed to go on duty with the royals after he suffered a black eye in a fight, a court heard.
Lance Corporal Trimaan ‘Harry’ Dhillon, 26, denies cutting Alice Ruggles’ throat in Gateshead last October.
Giving evidence at Newcastle Crown Court, the signaller with 2 Scots said the previous month he had been stationed in Ballater for the purposes of “the Royal Guard”.
He told the jury he suffered a black eye during a night out when he stepped in to help a fellow soldier who got into a fight with seven men.
Dhillon said: “Because I had a black eye, I was given two options: either stay back in camp, or, when you go with the beating team, stay back and don’t go in front of the royal guests because you are not in a presentable state.”
Dhillon, based at a Glencorse Barracks in Penicuik, and who hoped to join the Special Forces, the court heard.
The trial continues.
