Murder accused soldier gives evidence

A SOLDIER accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend has told a court of the moment a knife entered her neck.

Lance Corporal Trimaan ‘Harry’ Dhillon, 26, denies cutting Alice Ruggles’ throat in Gateshead last October.

Giving evidence at Newcastle Crown Court, the signaller with 2 Scots – based at Glencorse Barracks in Penicuik – said he climbed into her flat and saw that Miss Ruggles had grabbed a carving knife.

Miss Ruggles, who was 24, and worked for Sky in Newcastle, dropped the knife and fell unconscious on the floor, Dhillon said.

Dhillon claimed she later picked up the knife again.

“She was moving forwards and I was moving towards her,” he said. “I moved forward to deflect her arm.”

Dhillon said the knife entered her neck, adding: “It wouldn’t just come out straight away, and then I pulled it out.”

The jury has heard he was arrested after he got back to barracks.

The trial continues.