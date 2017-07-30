Murder inquiry launched after death of man in Edinburgh

POLICE have launched a murder inquiry after a 34-year-old man died in the Gilmerton area late last night.

The man died in the Guardwell Glen area at around 11pm.

Detective Inspector Bruce Coutts, who is leading the inquiry, said: “Detectives from Edinburgh supported by the Major Inquiry Team are progressing all enquiries.

“A member of the public may hold a key piece of information that could assist with the investigation, and we are appealing to anyone who saw anything in and around Guardwell Glen about 11pm on Saturday night to get in touch as soon as possible.

Chief Inspector Mark Rennie, the area commander for South East Edinburgh, added: “We are keen to reassure residents that, at this stage, the incident appears to be isolated. Officers will be carrying out enquiries and on patrol in the area over the next few days to provide support and information to residents”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 4503 of 29 July.