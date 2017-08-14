Neil Lennon death threats ‘probed by police’

Police are investigating online comments calling for Hibernian manager Neil Lennon to be ‘shot and killed’ in the aftermath of Saturday’s high-drama encounter between Rangers and Hibernian at Ibrox.

Lennon enraged some of the home supporters with his goal celebrations, which police are already looking into.

But threats have been made against the former Celtic manager’s personal safety on a Facebook page frequented by Rangers fans - including several calling for Lennon to be ‘shot’.

Police Scotland are urgently probing the comments, and according to the Scottish Sun have already brought in officers from a specialist football liaision unit to assist in the investigation.

A spokesperson said: “Police Scotland are aware of offensive and threatening comments posted on social media concerning a named individual. Enquiries are currently ongoing.”

Most of the comments are allegedly peppered with sectarian remarks and swearing.

One comment reads: “Somebody needs to shoot that f***” while another reads: “Someone give me a weapon and I will shoot this little terrorist c*** in the head with impunity. I’m serious. I would.”

Senior figures at Hibs are said to be aware of the comments and are examining them.

Lennon has been targeted in the past, being forced to pull out of a Northern Ireland squad in 2002 after reported death threats from paramilitaries - he later called time on his international career as a result - and in 2011 was sent bullets in the mail while he was manager of Celtic.

In 2008 he was assaulted in Glasgow city centre, requiring hospital treatment, after an Old Firm match.

And in 2012, two men were jailed for sending parcel bombs to a number of high profile figures including Lennon.

Lennon has also been the subject of threats on Twitter, and was sent a tweet in 2013 reading: “I’ve got a bullet with your name on it.”