Newly-wed accountant’s career in ruins after sex attack

A CHARTERED accountant’s career is in ruins after he was placed on the sex offenders register.

Sebastian Trotter groped a woman as she ordered drinks at the bar in nightclub Lulu last summer. Trotter leaned over and placed his hands between the shocked woman’s legs on three occasions as she waited to get served at the bar.

Trotter, an assistant manager with Lloyds Banking Group, had been on an eight-hour drinking session before he carried out the nightclub attack on August 27 last year.

The 31-year-old finance boss pleaded guilty to an amended charge of sexually assaulting the woman during an appearance at Edinburgh Sheriff Court last month and he was placed on the sex register.

The plea came just ten days before Trotter, from Slateford, was due to be married.

Trotter returned to court yesterday for sentencing where he was ordered to pay his victim £500 in compensation and placed on the sex register for six months. He was also placed on a six-month offender’s supervision order.

Defending solicitor Mark Harrower told the court his client had given up his Chartered Accountancy registration and was “expecting to lose his job”.

Previously fiscal depute Nathan Gale told the court Trotter was at the nightclub bar, in George Street, with two friends when he spotted the woman at around 2am.

Mr Gale said: “The complainer and her boyfriend were at the main bar area ordering drinks. The accused was standing next to the complainer with two friends and as she was leaning over the bar the accused has moved his hand and touched her in the way described on the complaint.”

The shocked woman then informed club staff about the incident and though the police were called Trotter had left the bar by the time they arrived.

The accountant was arrested and charged around three weeks later after CCTV footage of the incident had been viewed and he was identified.

Mr Gale added: “The action on all three occasions is a brief one, but nonetheless the complainer has felt that it occurred.”

Yesterday Mr Harrower, defending, added: “The consequences will probably include the loss of his employment, he is suspended at the moment.

“He has given up his registration as a chartered accountant and he fully expects to lose that job. The financial services are strictly regulated and this [conviction] will be life-changing for him.

“He is a man who would not normally behave in this way. This lady had her night ruined but I don’t think there has been any lasting damage, if I can put it that way.”

Sheriff Frank Crowe told Trotter: “This was a gross intrusion that was repeated. I think drink was the main problem here as you had a vast amount to drink and in this case you say you have little recollection as to what happened.

“But you have seen video evidence and you have accepted you repeatedly assaulted this woman and it was of a significant sexual nature.

“You are very fortunate your wife is standing by you and I am sure you can move on.”