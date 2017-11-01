‘No breach’ of Edinburgh knife killer’s human rights, court finds

A KNIFE killer’s claim that his human rights were breached behind bars has been thrown out by the highest court in the land.

Billy Brown was 18 years old in 2005 when he was locked up for 10 years for stabbing Steven Lennon, 17, in an Edinburgh garden.

He was released, having served two thirds of the custodial part of his sentence, but recalled to prison to serve the remainder after stealing a car while under the influence of alcohol.

It was during this part of his sentence, known as the extended sentence that he claimed his human rights were breached because prison authorities failed to offer him rehabilitation classes.

Brown’s case against the Scottish Government was previously thrown out by the Court of Session in Edinburgh two years ago.

This latest judgment comes from the Supreme Court in London, Brown’s final chance to win his case.

In their judgment issued yesterday, five judge unanimously dismissed Brown’s appeal.

Steven Lennon’s death in 2005 came amid clashes between youths from rivals parts of west Edinburgh. Brown was convicted of culpable homicide at the High Court.