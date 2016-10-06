North Bridge closed as man threatens to jump

KEY roads in the city centre were cordoned off during this morning’s rush hour after a man threatened to jump from North Bridge.

North Bridge was closed to both pedestrians and vehicles between Princes Street and the High Street.

And police also shut off Market Street below.

People were advised to avoid the area.

Fire and ambulance crews were also in attendance.

In a statement, police said they had been called to North Bridge around 8.45am following a report of concern for a man.

“Closures are currently in place while emergency services attend the scene and the public are thanked for their patience.”