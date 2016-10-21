OAP attacked by teenager in Midlothian

A PENSIONER acting as a good Samaritan has been injured in an attack by a teenager in the street.

The incident happened at around 9.40pm on Tuesday in Loanhead’s High Street.

A man in his 70s was approached by two young girls who said they were being harassed by a group of teenagers.

Police said the man advised the girls to leave the area and attempted to prevent the situation from escalating. However, he was attacked by a male member of the group and sustained a facial injury.

The suspect is white, aged 15-16 with light brown hair and of large build. He was wearing a light-coloured jacket.

Inspector John Dryden said: “This was a violent attack.”