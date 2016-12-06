OAP seriously injured in New Town hit-and-run

A 73-year-old has been left with serious injuries following a hit-and-run in New Town.

Police in Edinburgh are appealing for witnesses following the incident which happened shortly after 4pm on Monday, December 5th, on Abercromby Place at its junction with Dundas Street.

A man was attempting to cross the road when he was struck by silver-coloured saloon car.

The vehicle did not stop following the incident and was last seen heading east along Abercromby Place before being lost from view.

The man sustained serious injuries and he was transported by ambulance to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where he remains in a stable condition.

Inquiries into this collision are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

Sergeant Iain Blain of the Edinburgh Road Policing Unit said: “We are pursuing every line of inquiry in relation to this incident and we’re eager to trace the driver of this vehicle.

“I urge anyone who can help identify this person to contact police immediately.

“Similarly, if you were in the area of Abercromby Place on Monday afternoon and saw the silver coloured saloon vehicle then please get in touch.”

Those with information can contact Police Scotland on 101.