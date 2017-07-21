Officer found New Town victim face down in pool of blood

A POLICEMAN has told a court how he tried to resuscitate an alleged murder victim who was found in a flat lying face down and surrounded by a “pool of blood”.

PC Ryan Murphy, 34, told a jury yesterday how a blanket covered the body of Ashley Hawkins before he started administering CPR to him at a flat in Edinburgh’s New Town district.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard how PC Murphy stopped trying to revive Mr Hawkins after colleagues said that he could not help him.

PC Murphy and a number of Police Scotland officers attended Mr Hawkins’s flat in the city’s Scotland Street after a neighbour complained about noise coming from the property.

Upon getting there, PC Murphy and his colleague asked for assistance and an armed response came to the scene with a dog handler.

The court heard that firearms officers forced the door to the flat open after PC Murphy looked through the letterbox and saw blood.

The Police Scotland officer told prosecution lawyer David Taylor that he then administered CPR on Mr Hawkins but colleagues told him to stop.

He said: “We could see the injuries were catastrophic. The firearms officers told us to cease.”

The police officer was giving evidence on the third day of proceedings against 29-year-old Kieran Davies who denies murdering Mr Hawkins and other charges.

On Thursday, PC Murphy told the court that he and a colleague were on duty in the early hours of December 2 last year when they were told by Police Control to go to Scotland Street.

The court heard that a neighbour had telephoned the police complaining about noise coming from the property where Mr Hawkins stayed.

The police officer said that when he and his colleague got there, they asked for assistance from other colleagues who arrived in a matter of minutes.

PC Murphy said he knocked on the door and shouted “police” but got no response.

He then looked through the letterbox and said he saw blood which looked as though it had been “rubbed” into the carpet. He also saw blood which was “splattered” on the wall.

PC Murphy then told the court that he asked for more assistance and specialist firearms officers arrived with a dog handler.

The court heard that the officer’s inspector gave permission for the firearms officers to force the door open. PC Murphy said he saw a “person” lying on the ground. He added: “I saw a person under a blanket and a pool of blood around him.”

The court heard that the person was Ashley Hawkins. He started administering CPR but they stopped after being told that his attempts were futile. Prosecutors claim that on November 30, 2016, at Flat 2F1, 7 Scotland Street, Edinburgh, Mr Davies assaulted Ashley Hawkins by holding a knife to his throat.

The Crown also claims that on December 2, 2016, Mr Davies murdered Mr Hawkins by striking him on the head and body with a hammer and a metal pole. The third charge alleges that Mr Davies attempted to defeat the ends of justice by removing his bloodstained clothing and using it to wipe blood from the walls.

He is then said to have placed his clothing into a washing machine. The Crown claims that Mr Davies undertook these actions because he was “conscious” of his “guilt”.

On December 3, 2016, Mr Davies allegedly damaged an “interview recorder system” at St Leonard’s Police station in Edinburgh.

Prosecutors claim that on the same date, Davies behaved in a threatening and an abusive manner by shouting, swearing and uttering threats to Police Scotland officers at St Leonard’s.

He is also accused of assaulting Detective Sergeant Michael Leask on the same date and at the same location by attempting to punch the policeman on the head. Davies, a prisoner of HMP Edinburgh, has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The trial, before judge Lord Boyd, continues.