Over 100 Scottish Cup final hooligans ‘still on loose’

Police have revealed that they are still chasing more than 100 football fans thought to have been involved in the post-match scenes at Hampden Park following the 2015/16 Scottish Cup final, according to reports.

More than 300 CCTV images were released by officers attempting to track down those involved in clashes between rival fans on the pitch after Hibernian’s 3-2 victory over Rangers on 21 May 2016.

But 12 months on, according to the Scottish Sun, police have snared just 184 offenders - with more than 110 as yet unidentified.

Police are unlikely to issue any more photographs as part of Operation Tonish, which saw officers combing through CCTV footage and mobile phone pictures in the wake of the incident.

Detective Superintendent Kenny Graham added: “A number remain outstanding. Despite it being a year since the incident, we remain committed to identifying them.

“I would ask the public to get in touch if you know who they are.”