Passenger spits at guard on Edinburgh train

A TRAIN guard was spat on by a passenger during a row over a railcard.

The incident happened on a service between Edinburgh and Dunblane earlier this month.

The guard and male passenger got into a dispute over the railcard before the traveller shouted and swore aggressively and then spat at the guard.

British Transport Police have now called for anyone on board the 10.30am service on Wednesday, June 14 to get in touch.

The suspect is described as approximately 20 years of age with a skinny build, short blond hair and a Scottish accent. He was wearing a green camouflage jacket, black skinny jeans and trainers.

Anyone with any information should contact BTP on 0800 40 50 40 or text 61016 citing reference ‘217 26/06/2017’.