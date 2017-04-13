Pensioner’s purse snatched in West Lothian shop

A PENSIONER had more than £100 stolen when her purse was snatched as she shopped.

The 70-year-old woman only realised later that she had been robbed at the Co-op in Jubilee Road, Whitburn.

Police said the incident happened around 10.50am on Saturday, April 8 and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

The suspect is described as being around 5ft 4in in height with dark hair, which was at the time worn in a ponytail. She was wearing a black jacket.

Inspector Marion Steele of Livingston Police Station said: “This was an opportunistic theft, which has caused great upset to the victim.”