Pervert Edinburgh University student put phone up women’s skirt

A PERVERT student who used his mobile phone to record up a woman’s skirt was caught out after he was spotted by an off-duty policeman.

Sleazy George Martin – who was studying medicine at Edinburgh University – hid the recording handset in a plastic bag and held it under the stranger’s skirt as she travelled on the capital’s Waverley Steps escalator.

But Martin was collared when an alert off-duty police sergeant spotted his bizarre behaviour as he walked behind the woman and held on to him until colleagues arrived on nearby Princes Street.

Cops then raided the 28-year-old student’s flat and found hundreds of video files of unaware women being indecently recorded as they walked about Edinburgh’s Royal Mile and Princes Street.

Also among the 400 movie clips were recordings Martin had made in the disabled toilets at the University of Edinburgh’s main library.

Martin, from Faringdon, Oxfordshire, previously pled guilty to the two breach of the peace offences and appeared back at Edinburgh Sheriff Court for sentencing today.

Sheriff Nigel Ross allowed the pervert to escape a jail term and instead ordered him to complete unpaid work and placed him on the sex offenders register for 12 months.

Last month, fiscal depute Liz Paton told the court how the off-duty cop watched on as Martin recorded under a stranger’s skirt in Edinburgh city centre around 6.30pm on March 23 last year.

She said: “At the time [of the offence] the accused was a student of medicine at the University of Edinburgh.

“An off-duty police officer was on the escalator and his attention was drawn to the accused.

“The accused was directly behind a female and was very close to her with a plastic bag which was poking under her skirt and he held it there for the duration of the journey.

“At the top the lady turned on to Princes Street and the sergeant walked a few yards behind the accused and saw him remove a mobile phone from the bag - it was still on the record function.

“The sergeant then approached him and subsequently called for colleagues.”

Following his arrest officers then searched Martin’s student digs and discovered the hundreds of sordid film clips on his computer.

The court was also told Martin hid a recording device behind wooden panels underneath a sink in the disabled toilet – which was used by both male and female - at the library at the university’s George Square campus.

Yesterday, Nigel Bruce, defending, said his Martin’s “long and distasteful” offending had “brought shame on his family” and asked the sheriff not jail his client.

Sheriff Ross agreed and sentenced Martin to 160 hours of unpaid work in the community and placed him on a supervision order and the sex offenders register for the next 12 months.

Martin admitted to conducting himself in a disorderly manner by placing recording equipment within a toilet cubicle and recording the public, their underwear and genitalia and commit a breach of the peace at Edinburgh University, Main Library, George Square, Edinburgh, between August 17, 2014 and March 23 last year.

He also pleaded to conducting himself in a disorderly manner by placing recording equipment and filming the public, their underwear and genitalia and commit a breach of the peace at Royal Mile, Princes Street and Waverley Steps,