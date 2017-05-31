Pervert made lewd comment to 11-year-old outside Midlothian school

A MAN who told an 11-year-old girl outside a primary school that “you look gorgeous as usual” has been jailed for three years.

Peter Staszek, 64, admitted talking to four young girls and other children, all under the age of 16, between August 1 last year and March 2 this year.

Staszek, described as a prisoner at Saughton, was already subject to a Sexual Offences Prevention Order imposed in September 2013, which banned him from any contact with girls under 16.

Fiscal Depute Kim Schofield said the offences occurred near a primary school in Midlothian.

Edinburgh Sheriff Court heard Staszek would stand near the school as children walked by before making comments.

He said “good morning” to three girls, before making the lewd comment to the fourth victim.

He was caught after the 11-year-old told her teacher about the man and then pointed him out to her mother the next day.

Jailing him for three years yesterday, Sheriff Norman McFadyen told Steszek: “This was a flagrant breach of the Order. You have a predilection for young children.”