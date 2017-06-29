Petrol bomb left on parked car

A PETROL bomb was left on a car while it was parked overnight on a driveway.

The Nissan Juke did not catch fire but was left with “substantial damage” after the incident in Eldrick Avenue, Fauldhouse.

The petrol bomb was left on the car between 10pm on Wednesday and 8.30am yesterday morning, when it was found by the vehicle’s owner.

Police are now investigating and have asked anyone with information to come forward.

Detective Constable Greig Muir, of Livingston’s Criminal Investigation Department, said: “This device has caused substantial damage to the owner’s vehicle and we are eager to trace those responsible as soon as possible.

“I would ask anyone who was in the Eldrick Avenue of Fauldhouse to get in touch.”