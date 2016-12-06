Police appeal after 3 assaults in 15 minutes on the Meadows

Police are appealing for witnesses after a spare of assaults on the Meadows over the weekend.

The Meadows in Edinburgh.

A series of quickfire assaults took place between 3:10am and 3:25 on Sunday December 4.

A 28-year-old man was attacked at Jawbone Walk when three men approached and assaulted him before trying to rob him of his possessions, but managed to escape and contacted police

Five minutes after the incident a 19-year-old was attacked just after the tennis courts, with a group of men pushing him and punching him in the face.

The group stole the victim’s mobile and a sum of cash.

A third incident then took place at around 3.25 a.m. when two men aged 19 and 21 were robbed of a sum of cash by a group of males.

Officers believe each of these crimes are linked and are urging anyone who can assist with their inquiries to come forward.

All of the suspect are described as wearing dark clothing with scarves covering their faces and their hoods up.

Three of the males were white and in their late teens while the other was a black male in his late teens.

Detective Sergeant Keith Fairbairn from Gayfield CID said: “Fortunately none of the victims were seriously injured as a result of these incidents and we are now eager to speak with any other members of the public who were within the Meadows during the early hours of Sunday morning.

“If you witnessed any suspicious activity, saw the group of males, or believe you can help us identify these individuals, then please contact police immediately.”

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101 or alternatively, the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.