Police appeal after car windscreens smashed in Corstorphine

Police in Edinburgh are appealing for information following a series of vandalisms to vehicles in North Gyle Loan.

The incidents happened overnight between 28th and 29th January where damage was caused to a number of vehicles including windscreens being smashed and wing mirrors kicked off.

Police are treating the incidents as connected and are appealing to the public for information that may assist with enquires.

Sergeant Richard Homewood of the Corstorphine Community Policing Team said:

“A substantial amount of damage has been caused to the vehicles involved. The actions of those responsible is disgraceful and we’re appealing for witnesses or anyone that can assist police with their enquiries”

Those with information can contact Police Scotland on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.