Police appeal following three robberies in two hours

Police in Edinburgh are appealing for witnesses after three robberies in the south-west of the city on Sunday February 12 in the space of two hours.

The first incident happened around 4.50pm at the High Spirits off-licence on Slateford Road when a man presented a knife and demanded that the assistant open the till. When this was refused, he took two bottles of spirits and left.

The second incident happened around 6.40pm at the Margiotta store on Comiston Road where a man demanded that the member of staff open the till. He left the shop empty-handed.

The third robbery happened around 6.50pm at the Broadway Convenience Store on Oxgangs Broadway when a man stole three bottles of vodka.

Officers are now appealing for anyone who witnessed the incidents or who has information that can assist them with their inquiries to get in touch.

The suspect is described as being a white man in his late 20’s or early 30’s around 6ft tall and of medium build. He has a scar on his left cheek. He was wearing a navy blue tight-fitting blue padded jacket, black jogging bottoms with a white stripe down the sides and black trainers with white soles and a white trim.

Detective Constable Kevin Walls said: “We believe these incidents to be linked and are looking for anyone who saw this individual or who has information that can assist us to please get in contact.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact us at Corstorphine CID or by calling 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”