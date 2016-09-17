Police appeal for information regarding missing West Lothian man

Police in West Lothian are appealing for information to help trace a man reported missing from the Greenrigg area.

Gary Napier from Polkemmet Drive was last seen leaving his home address at around 3 p.m. on Friday September 16 and has so far failed to return home.

Concern is now growing for the 52-year-old’s wellbeing and anyone who knows his current whereabouts is asked to come forward.

Gary is described as white, 6 foot tall with a stalky build and short grey heair. He was wearing a dark blue fleece, grey trousers and black trainers.

It is also believed that Gary is driving his silver five-door Vauxhall Astra and may be travelling around West Lothian or North Lanarkshire, particularly the Shotts area.

Sergeant Stuart Miller from Whitburn Police Station said: “We have had no further confirmed sightings of Gary since he left is home on Friday afternoon and we are obviously keen to trace him as soon as possible to ensure he is alright.

“I would ask that anyone who believes they may have seen Gary, or who has information that can help us locate him, to contact police immediately.”

Those with information can contact Police Scotland on 101.