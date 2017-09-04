Police appeal for missing 24-year-old from Livingston

Police in West Lothian are appealing for information in order to trace a 24-year-old man who is missing from the Ladywell area of Livingston.

Scott Hannah was last seen around 6pm on Sunday, September 3, within an address in Martin Brae. He has not been seen since and officers are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Scott is described as a white man with a slim build. He is around 5ft 7” in height with brown, collar length hair. The last time he was seen he was unshaven.

He was last seen wearing black jogging bottoms and a black hooded top, which is usually worn with the hood up. He is also believed to be wearing blue trainers.

Scott’s hair is now around five inches longer than it is in the image provided.

Inspector Darren Cook of Livingston Police Station said: “Scott has now been missing for some time and we are eager to trace him as soon as possible.

“I would ask anyone who has seen Scott, or recognises his description, to contact us.

“I would also ask Scott, if he does see this appeal, to get in touch with either the police or his family to let us know he okay.”

Those with information regarding Scott’s whereabouts is asked to contact officers at Livingston Police Station on 101, quoting incident number 0770 of September 4.