Police appeal for witnesses following Leith retail break-in

Police in Edinburgh are appealing for witnesses following a break-in to a retail premises in Leith.

DOWNLOAD THE EDINBURGH EVENING NEWS APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY

The break-in happened around 1am on Thursday January 12 at the Tiso Edinburgh Outdoor Experience on Commercial Street.

Around 100 jackets and fleeces including North Face, Craghoppers, Berghaus, Jack Wolfskin and Sprayway were stolen.

Collectively, the clothing has an estimated retail value of £12,000.

Detective Inspector Grant Johnston of Gayfield CID said: “We expect that a vehicle is likely to have been involved given the number of items stolen and we’re keen to speak to anyone who was in the area of Commercial Street between 11.30pm on Wednesday and 1am on Thursday and who saw any suspicious behaviour.

“Likewise if you’re offered any items fitting this description, which are new but the owner cannot provide proof of purchase, please get in touch. If you purchase stolen items, knowingly or otherwise, they can be returned to their rightful owner meaning a financial loss for yourself.”

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101 or make an anonymous report to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.