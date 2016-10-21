Police arrest 15-year-old after OAP attacked in the street

A PENSIONER acting as a good Samaritan has been injured in an attack by a teenager in the street.

Police have arrested a 15-year-old after a pensioner was attacked in Loanhead’s High Street.

A man in his 70s was approached by two young girls who said they were being harassed by a group of teenagers.

The 15-year-old will be reported to the Children’s Reporter.

Inspector John Dryden of Penicuik Police Station said: “We would like to thank the public for their great response to our appeal for information.

“We take treat all incidents of violence and anti-social behaviour with the upmost seriousness. Anyone who wishes to report these crime can contact us on 101.”