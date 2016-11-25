Police call for vigilance after criminals steal cash, jewellery and cars in East Lothian

A series of recent housebreakings across East Lothian has prompted an appeal for witnesses from Police Scotland.

Officers have also issued a home security warning following the string of break-ins.

Between Sunday, November 20 and Thursday, November 24 eight properties in North Berwick, Aberlady, Longniddry, Musselburgh, Macmerry, Gullane and Prestonpans have been targeted.

Various items including jewellery, cash and vehicles were stolen during these break-ins and inquiries are continuing to trace those responsible.

Inspector Andrew Harborow from Tranent Police Station said: “We believe that groups of criminals are travelling around East Lothian to commit these crimes and so I would ask local residents to be vigilant for suspicious people and vehicles and report any concerns to police immediately.”

Local officers have been conducting various lines of inquiry into all of these offences and so far a 22-year-old man has been charged following a housebreaking in Gosford Road on Thursday, November 24.

Two further men aged 18 and 23 and a 16-year-old woman have also been charged following a break-in to a home in Dirleton Avenue, North Berwick on November 20.

Anyone with information relating to the recent housebreakings is asked to come forward and police are urging communities to ensure they have appropriate security measures in place around their homes.

Inspector Harborow said: “In addition, anyone who has information relating to the recent serious of housebreakings, or who can help us identify the culprits is asked to come forward.

“Preventing acquisitive crime such as housebreaking remains a priority for police in East Lothian and the public have a vital role to play by taking appropriate steps to safeguard their properties.

“Ensuring windows and doors are locked when you retire for the evening or leaving your home unattended, keeping valuables out of sight and considering the use of alarms and motion-sensitive lighting are all great ways of deterring criminals and keeping your belongings safe.

For more information on crime prevention visit www.scotland.police.uk.