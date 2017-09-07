Police charge three over serious attack in station

Police have charged three people in connection with a serious assault at a Lothian train station.
It comes after the incident which happened around 11.15pm on Friday, September 1, near Bathgate Train Station on Edinburgh Road.
A 36-year-old man was attacked on Marjoribanks Street, near to Academy Place and sustained a serious injury.
A 16-year-old man will appear at Livingston Sheriff Court on 7 September, and two male youths aged 15 and 14 will be referred to a Children’s Reporter.
Detectives thanked the public for their assistance with the investigation.
