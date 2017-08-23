Police chief warns of increasing tension between gangs

Have your say

Police have warned of “increasing tensions” between feuding organised crime gangs which has led to a surge in violent incidents.

Chief Constable Phil Gormley said “clear fractures” between various groups had led to “significant acts of violence” in the past few months.

He highlighted a number of shootings in Edinburgh and Glasgow, including a drive-by attack late last year.

Ewan Johnston, 26, was shot dead in Shields Road in Glasgow on November 15.

Two men have been charged with his murder and are expected to stand trial later this year.

He said: “The past year has seen an increase in tensions between rival elements within the organised crime groups across the Central Belt of Scotland.

“There are clear fractures between and within the OCGs which has led to significant acts of violence. These acts have been indiscriminate in nature and without regard for wider public safety.

“However, they have been targeted at individuals involved or associated to OCGs and have not caused injury to any other members of the public.”