Police find £47,000 of drugs in North Berwick raid

FOUR people have been charged after police found class A and B drugs inside a property and a vehicle.

Cocaine, ecstasy and cannabis with a combined street value of £47,000 was discovered during a raid in Lochbridge Road, North Berwick.

Police said they were still analysing futher substances and said three men – aged 25, 34 and 43 – and a 51-year-old woman would be appearing at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

Local Community Inspector Andrew Hill, based at Haddington Police Station, said: “As a result of concerns raised within the local community a targeted police operation was initiated resulting in a sizable drugs recovery and four arrests.

“Police Scotland is wholly committed to tackling any drug related incidents and we will continue to investigate any offences reported using every resource at our disposal.

“Tackling the supply of drugs, and the often devastating consequences it has on our communities, is a top priority and we will continue to take action to identify those involved in drug related crime.

“We will also work closely with our partners at the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service to stop drug dealers from benefiting from the proceeds of their criminal activity.

“The police can only progress such matters with the assistance of the communities we serve. I would urge anyone with information to come forward by contacting Police Scotland on 101 or contact the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”