Police hunt ‘extremely violent’ rugby club attacker

POLICE are appealing for witnesses after a man was attacked in the car park of Linlithgow Rugby Club.

The 25-year-old victim was standing next to his parked car when he was approached from behind by a man, who punched him to the face causing him to fall to the ground. The suspect then repeatedly kicked him.

The suspect is described as a white man in his forties with a stocky build. He is around 5ft 10in with short dark hair. He was clean-shaven with facial acne scarring.

The suspect was driving a light blue Ford Focus.

Detective Constable Jo McCall, of Livingston CID, said: “This was an extremely violent attack that left the man seriously injured and hospitalised with significant facial injuries.

“We are now appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and remembers seeing anything suspicious, or the victim walking injured through Linlithgow, to contact police immediately.” In addition, anyone who may have seen the suspect, or who recognises his description is also asked to get in touch.”

Contact police on 101.