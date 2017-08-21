Police hunt man who lifted woman’s skirt on Edinburgh train

Have your say

A MAN who lifted up a woman’s skirt on a train was being hunted by police yesterday.

British Transport Police said the incident occurred on the 19.33 Sunday service from Edinburgh Waverley to Dunblane, on August 13.

A spokesman said the woman’s skirt was pulled up by the man, who was travelling with two teenage boys.

The incident occurred as the train ran between Linlithgow and Falkirk Grahamston.

The spokesman said: “The woman felt embarrassed and violated as a result of the man’s behaviour.

“The offender is white, approximately 5ft 8, unshaven and had fair receding hair. He is believed to be in his 40s, wearing a black Adidas t-shirt and sandy coloured shorts.”

Police asked for anyone with information to get in touch.